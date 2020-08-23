Washington
Asotin County
Chapter 7
Ronald Alen Spruell and Michelle Renee Spruell.
Gary Wayne Peters.
Kathryn Laurenchita Brownlee.
Diana Marie De La Torre.
Kimberly J. Fredrick.
David M. Nickerson and Jennifer Y. Nickerson.
Whitman County
Chapter 7
Angela Denise Broadbent-Mitzel.
Idaho
Clearwater County
Chapter 7
Jon Thomas Stephenson and Cynthia Teresa Stephenson.
Eric Allen VanHook and Maureen Carrie VanHook.
Idaho County
Chapter 13
Joseph S. Presti.
Latah County
Chapter 7
Douglas Wade Lutz.
Lewis County
Chapter 7
Cecilia L. Phillips.
Nez Perce County
Chapter 7
Wally J. Neely and Barbara J. Neely.
Joshua James Boyer.
Rosemarie Jannette Preston.
Jay Joseph Manzo.
Richard Alan Brantner and Cheryl Jeanne Brantner.
Chapter 13
Justin Howard Fleury and Amy Dawn Fleury.