CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Computer scientists who helped build the foundations of today’s artificial intelligence technology are warning of its dangers, but that doesn’t mean they agree on what those dangers are or how to prevent them.

Humanity’s survival is threatened when “smart things can outsmart us,” so-called Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton said at a conference Wednesday at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“It may keep us around for a while to keep the power stations running,” Hinton said. “But after that, maybe not.”