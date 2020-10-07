Latah County Commissioner candidate Gabriel Rench’s arraignment on an alleged face mask/social distancing order violation was postponed Wednesday morning in Latah County Magistrate Court and moved to Oct. 28.
Rench, R-Moscow, was one of five people cited by Moscow police for allegedly violating Moscow’s mask order at an anti-mask protest event Sept. 23 in the Moscow City Hall parking lot. The event was promoted as a psalm singing event.
Rench, who is running against incumbent Moscow Democrat Tom Lamar, was also arrested but not charged that day with allegedly refusing to identify himself to police.
Moscow couple Sean Bohnet, 24, and Rachel Bohnet, 26, were also cited and arrested at the event. Each pleaded not guilty Monday to resisting or obstructing officers and violating the city’s face mask order — both misdemeanor charges.
The face mask order violation carries a maximum punishment of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
A video of Rench’s arrest appeared on the Donald J. Trump Twitter page this morning. Trump retweeted the video with the message, typed in all-caps, "DEMS WANT TO SHUT YOUR CHURCHES DOWN, PERMANENTLY. HOPE YOU SEE WHAT IS HAPPENING. VOTE NOW!"
The retweet featuring the arrest was one of more than 50 tweets or retweets made by the president on his Twitter page in a 3-hour span.
According to the Associated Press, Trump remained out of sight today as he recovers from COVID-19, with the White House offering scant details about his health and activities.