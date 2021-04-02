WASHINGTON — The Latest on the car crash and shooting at the U.S. Capitol complex (all times local):
2:10 p.m.
HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE CAR CRASH AT THE CAPITOL:
Friday's crash and shooting happened at a checkpoint near the U.S. Capitol as Congress is on recess. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.
ORIGINAL STORY
WASHINGTON — A car rammed a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol today, injuring two Capitol Police officers and leading to the driver being shot, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
Capitol Police say the incident happened at a checkpoint near the Capitol. It comes as the Washington region remains on edge nearly three months after a mob of armed insurrectionists stormed the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify Joe Biden's presidential win.
Capitol Police say that someone "rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers" and that a suspect was taken into custody.
The law enforcement officials told the AP that the suspect was shot and was being taken to the hospital in critical condition. One of the officers who was injured was taken by police car to the hospital; the other was being transported by emergency medical crews, the officials said.
The officials could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.
The U.S. Capitol complex was placed on lockdown after the shooting and staff were told they could not enter or exit buildings.
Fencing that prevented vehicular traffic near that area was recently removed as the Capitol has started to open up after the Jan. 6 riots.