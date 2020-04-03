The COVID-19 public health pandemic is driving what has become a global economic crisis of unprecedented proportions. Both emergencies continue to unfold through a veil of growing uncertainty.
Stock market volatilities set records as they lurch through extremes not seen in decades. As businesses close their doors, millions of employees lose their jobs or stay home, self-isolating to limit the spread of the virus.
On the Palouse and beyond, throughout Idaho and Washington, businesses, schools, libraries, government agencies – virtually all public entities – are closing their doors and operating with minimal staff, if they’re operating at all.
Friday a week ago, the Daily News reported that Moscow businesses asked the Idaho governor “to take action” and “require all nonessential social gathering places to cease operations immediately.” That Saturday, Moscow’s mayor banned dining inside local restaurants and bars.
Last Monday the Whitman County Emergency Operations Center confirmed the first virus case in the county, and the Idaho State Board of Education mandated K-12 school closures statewide.
By Tuesday, Moscow’s mayor had issued a Public Health Emergency Order closing virtually all businesses in the city for at least seven days, and on Wednesday, Idaho’s governor had issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order for all Idaho residents.
These events mirror much of what’s occurring not only within our nation’s borders, but across much of the world.
To support those suffering from economic impacts of the pandemic, the U.S. Congress on Friday passed a $2.2 trillion relief package giving cash relief directly to the American people. Members of the Republican-led Senate, the Democratic-controlled House, and the Trump administration all put forth ideas for direct cash payments, ranging from one-time payments to monthly payments of varying sizes.
“We need cash in the hands of affected families,” said Republican Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas, one of the first conservatives to call for this type of relief.
“So many people in this country are worried about what happens when their mortgage/rent/car payments/bills are due,” Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters posted on Twitter, sounding the alarm and calling for monthly payments throughout the duration of the crisis.
Early stages of this discussion saw no fewer than nine proposals for direct cash payments.Citizens’ Climate Lobby Executive Director Mark Reynolds said, “We’re encouraged to see that, during this crisis, there is broad agreement on putting cash in people’s pockets and letting them spend it as they see fit.”
“When Congress is able to turn its attention to climate change, another looming crisis of perhaps even greater long-term proportions,” Reynolds noted, “it should not forget this lesson: Direct cash payments are a simple, transparent, and fair way to support Americans when economic winds are shifting.”
Climate change requires us to stop emitting greenhouse gases. The longer we wait, the more likely the crisis will become acute, not unlike this pandemic. Over the next decade, the world needs to move from fossil fuels to a clean energy economy. Before the pandemic, Congress was already working on a way to drive our economy away from fossil fuels and toward clean energy sources.
That proposal would put a price on carbon pollution and rebate the money as equal cash payments, or “dividends,” to all Americans each month. This is especially important for low- and middle-income Americans, who already struggle with energy costs and price increases.
With regular dividends to all, regardless of income status, low- and middle-income Americans benefit dramatically. For these vulnerable persons, direct cash payments are an effective tool for meeting their needs. When people spend this cash, they support businesses across the economy.
Finally, cash dividends are transparent and easy to track, unlike tax offsets. That visibility helps people and our elected officials stay focused on the problem at hand: right now, the pandemic. Soon, climate change.
Direct cash payments in times of crisis is an idea whose time has come. When we’ve dealt with COVID-19, let’s use that same tool to combat climate change.
Mary DuPree, of Moscow, and Judy Meuth, of Pullman, are co-leaders of the Palouse Citizens’ Climate Lobby.