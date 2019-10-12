A Pullman man said many people have stepped up to help his family after his son’s horrific accident. Today, a local church will be doing its part.
Karl and Kristy Olsen’s 4-year-old son, Kaden, was severely injured from a tractor accident at the end of June. The incident resulted in his femur, pelvis and both arms being broken, along with crushed ribs, a ruptured spleen and damaged lungs.
As a result, Kaden Olsen spent about two months at hospitals in California, going through multiple surgeries and having to use a feeding tube.
Karl Olsen, a Washington State University associate professor in the Voiland College of Engineering and Architecture, said his son is now fully recovered, back at school and, other than no longer having a spleen, back to being a regular 4-year-old.
“He’s recovered at a pretty remarkable rate,” he said.
To help the family pay its medical bills, Evangelical Free Church of the Palouse, located just outside Pullman, is organizing a pie auction today during its Fall Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
People can bid on pies at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., volunteer Diane Carter said.
Carter said the Olsens have friends in the church who pray for the family and wanted to do something to assist them in their difficult journey.
“Anytime a child is injured and anytime a family has that kind of trauma ... it’s difficult sometimes to know how to help,” she said.
Karl Olsen said the level of support from friends and family since Kaden Olsen’s accident has been “mind-blowing.”
He said 12 friends flew to Oakland to visit the family during Kaden Olsen’s recovery. Others sent meals to the hospital, and many offered their counsel and prayers as well.
“It’s a pretty significant list of things that has really been helpful,” he said.
According to the family’s GoFundMe page, more than $23,000 was raised to help the Olsens.
A Facebook page called “Pray for Kaden(ator) our little Warrior!” chronicles the boy’s journey from the time of the accident to when he finally went back home to Pullman in August.
Karl Olsen said his son is still more prone to being infected by bacteria because he does not having a spleen. But aside from his challenges, Kaden Olsen is back to his normal personality and is now attending Concordia Lutheran Church Preschool in Pullman.
“It’s pretty amazing to see the hand of God at work,” he said.
