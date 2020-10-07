Due to concerns about community spread of COVID-19, the city of Moscow is encouraging residents to avoid an advertised gathering planned for this evening at Friendship Square.
Here is the complete message from the city, as posted to its Facebook page and sent to area media outlets:
"The City of Moscow has learned via a public Facebook event post of a large gathering where more than 100 attendees are expected to attend to be held in Friendship Square today, Wed., Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. Today's event is the third gathering hosted by the same group; the previous two held were on Sept. 23 and 25. At the earlier gatherings, most of the 50-250 attendees did not practice social distancing or wear face coverings as required by Amended Public Health Emergency Order No. 20-03. Previous experience has shown this group has not and will not follow the City's Public Health Emergency Order.
"Given the significant increase in daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the area, concerns for public and officer safety, and the desire to prevent increased opportunities for community spread, it is strongly recommended that the public stay clear of the area until the end of the advertised gathering.
"Moscow Police Officers will monitor the gathering from a distance and exercise their discretion in enforcement. If law violations occur, follow-up investigations may be conducted, and citations may be issued.
"According to the Public Health Idaho North Central District website, Latah County has seen significant increases in positive COVID-19 cases. From Oct. 2 to 6, Latah County has recorded 96 new cases. According to the Public Health website, Latah County is listed at the “Critical Risk Level” for the past week’s average daily confirmed case increase."
The Public Health - Idaho North Central District website, as of 1:30 p.m. today, indicates Latah County was at "Minimal Risk" through Saturday, Oct. 3. The website (https://idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus) does indicate the risk levels are updated on Fridays.