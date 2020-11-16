The City of Moscow announced today it has moved all in-person services to phone, email or appointment-only until further notice.
The change is because of the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in the area and the additional restrictions required of the modified Stage 2 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan.
City Council meetings will be conducted as scheduled, though attendees at the meeting will be limited to 10 at any one time. Staff will be on-site to provide access to meetings in keeping with the gathering limitations.