Pullman has hired Jennifer Hackman as its new economic development manager to promote business in the city.
The city made the announcement Tuesday. Hackman, from Pullman, has 10 years of economic development experience.
Hackman has a master's degree in community planning from the University of Cincinnati and a certificate in economic development. She has worked in Cincinnati, Chicago and Tucson.
The city created the economic development manager position this past spring to help recruit businesses to the city and develop existing businesses.