Gates will soon be installed at the two bridge entrances at the Mountain View Park playfield to deter people from entering the field when it is closed, said Moscow Parks and Recreation Director Dwight Curtis.
The field, located on Mountain View Road on the northeast side of town, has been closed since late January so people and their dogs do not tear up the soggy turf, Curtis said.
But, people have been disregarding the “Fields Closed” signs and thin rope across the two bridges, which are the main entrances to the field.
He said people are doing a better job respecting the rules than about one month ago, when some would move the signs out of the way or go underneath the rope.
Curtis said a city code enforcement officer checked on the park and educated people who were on the closed field.
“This year was a little different than other years,” Curtis said. “I’m not sure why. People are a little more aggressive, a little more defiant, but we’ve always had some. But we think the gates will bring it back to a tolerable level.”
