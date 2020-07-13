The city of Moscow has released results of a study that point to an increase in the presence of COVID-19 in the city's wastewater.

According to May 27 testing and data from Biobot Analytics, there was an estimated 190 cases of COVID-19 in the community. That estimate increased to 1,400 using July wastewater samples. The estimates do not indicate actual cases. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Biobot has analyzed COVID-19 prevalence in roughly 400 cities across America.

"While we can't rely on the accuracy of the case estimation, the thing that is certain is that we are seeing significantly increased concentrations of COVID-19 in our wastewater," said Gary Riedner, Moscow City Supervisor.

According to the city, "estimating cases based on concentration is an emerging science, and there are several variables that could impact accuracy, especially in a smaller system like Moscow's."

The city The Daily News is reaching out to the city for more details and context.

The city press release can be found here: https://bit.ly/2OobnBC