Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Clarkston man after a high-speed pursuit that ended when his vehicle crashed into a telephone pole and cable box Thursday night on Port Drive in Clarkston.
Steven Young was booked into the Whitman County Jail in Colfax for suspicion of felony eluding, possession of methamphetamines and heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to a Whitman County Sheriff’s Office news release, Young allegedly fled police after a Whitman County deputy tried to stop him for a traffic violation approximately 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of State Route 128 and SR 193.
Young allegedly fled into Clarkston and turned onto Port Drive while driving 75 mph in a 25 mph zone.
Young lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. It struck the adjacent curb and several rocks which flattened several of the vehicle’s tires. He continued to drive the vehicle several hundred more feet before losing control of the vehicle a second time and hitting a telephone pole and cable box.
Clarkston Police Department, Asotin County deputies, and Clarkston Ambulance arrived on scene to assist. Two passengers in the vehicle were detained and evaluated by medics for minor injuries and then released shortly after the wreck.
Deputies searched the vehicle and allegedly found a .38 Special revolver on the floorboard of the driver’s seat. Young is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Deputies also allegedly found items related to methamphetamines and heroin possession.