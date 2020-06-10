Leader, motivator and role model

Despite this spring’s unexpected trials and tribulations, Colton High School senior Kian Ankerson hasn’t stopped inspiring his peers.
The two-sport athlete, student body vice president and class valedictorian set himself apart in his graduating class of 11 people through his motivation to excel in athletics, academics and leadership.
Raised in Colton, Ankerson grew up playing basketball and baseball alongside his teammates who have become some of his closest friends.
Jackson Meyer, one of those friends, said he admires Ankerson’s adaptable intelligence. He’s always considered Ankerson a role model.
“Kian and I have gone to school with each other since second grade, and he’s always been someone who’s pushed me,” Meyer said. “For as long as I can remember, he’s been a person I’ve looked up to. He always makes the right decision — he has the ability to comprehend and adapt.”
Meyer said Ankerson’s ability to think fast helped him lead their Colton basketball team as a point guard.
“The way he can take game footage he sees on TV and actually translate it to how he plays is something I’ve always been amazed by,” Meyer said. “He has so much vision when he’s playing.”
Ankerson’s sharp intellect transcends athletics, however, and has enabled him to excel in difficult high school math courses such as precalculus and statistics. He plans to attend Washington State University in the fall to pursue a degree in data analytics.
“I really like looking at sports statistics and numbers,” he said. “I think it’s a cool way to be involved in sports, even if it’s not playing, because I still love watching and being a part of them.”
While he’s become very close to his Colton classmates and community over the years, Ankerson said he looks forward to making new friends as a college freshman living in the dorms.
“Even though a lot of my classmates are going to WSU too, I feel like I’ll see a bunch of new people,” he said. “I really don’t know what it’s like living in a big community, so I look forward to seeing what that’s like.”
Ankerson said he plans to relax this summer — spending time at the river and golfing with friends and family — before he begins college in August.
Colton High School will have a drive-in graduation commencement ceremony June 27. The event will be open to the public but district officials are encouraging those in attendance to maintain social distancing.
