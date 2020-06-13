Pullman High School seniors overcame a pandemic to graduate, so they weren’t about to let a little water and thunderclaps ruin their celebration Friday night.
Smiling and honking their horns, the class of 2020 weaved through Pullman in a parade of vehicles decked out with balloons, streamers and signs written with washable window markers as friends and families cheered, waved and held signs on the side of the road. Some hunkered under umbrellas and business overhangs while others braved the rain with no protection.
With red and blue lights illuminated and sirens blaring, a Pullman Police Department car led the procession from Pullman High School, down Grand Avenue, Paradise Street and Main Street before ending at the intersection of Terre View Drive and the Pullman-Moscow Highway.
After the parade, many returned home to watch the prerecorded, virtual graduation ceremony on the high school’s YouTube channel.
The virtual graduation ceremony was scheduled at the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome parking lot but was canceled hours before the event because of concerns about poor weather.
Class speakers Hallie McDougle and Peter Smith were shown — dressed in blue caps and gowns — walking onto Pullman High’s Hobbs Field. They stood on a podium and spoke to empty chairs that would have been occupied by fellow classmates if not for the pandemic.
“We know this has been a rough year, but we have persisted,” Smith said. “As unfortunate as this present situation is, it has brought us closer together as a class and as a community.”
Not only did the class of 2020 face the coronavirus, but McDougle said they lived through thunderstorms, earthquakes and flood warnings.
Smith said he and his classmates have endured so much this year, and the fact they graduated is a huge accomplishment.
“Just because we aren’t having a traditional graduation this year, it doesn’t change the fact that we’ve all worked really hard and won’t undermine what we’ve accomplished,” Smith said. “This pandemic is just another lesson that we’re all learning from.”
“It has taught us to dig deep and persevere when the time comes for us to do so,” McDougle continued after Smith. “We will be closer as a class and stronger as individuals because of this.”
Pullman School District Superintendent Bob Maxwell said this year’s seniors have shown great persistence, flexibility and grace during the pandemic.
“This will enable you to continue to grow and move forward to make the world a better place,” Maxwell said.
Pullman School Board member Amanda Tanner described the year as “wild.”
“You have experienced challenges most people in the world have never seen before,” Tanner said. “And not only have you survived, you’ve rocked it. Keep up the good work.”
