Claus’ Vandals are 7-20 overall and 3-13 in the Big Sky with four games left on their regular-season schedule. They do have more wins this season than last year’s 5-27 showing.
“Zac Claus has earned the opportunity to be our head men’s basketball coach,” Idaho athletic director Terry Gawlik said in a written news release, distributed at about 2:30 p.m. today. “He has done all we have asked while in the interim role and has done it with integrity, honesty and class. ... I can say with sincerity: the University of Idaho made the best decision in the interest of the program to appoint him to the interim position following difficult times. Thankfully he agreed to take that opportunity and has agreed to continue as our head coach moving forward.”
Claus, who has been an assistant coach, took over the top job on an interim basis when Don Verlin was fired in June. Verlin, after an 11-year tenure, was placed on administrative leave amid three potential NCAA volations, then fired “for cause” at the end of his suspension.
Claus will be the 30th coach in program history.
