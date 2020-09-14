The University of Idaho announced Monday it has closed the majority of buildings on its Moscow campus because the effect wildfire smoke is having on heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Most activity on campus was already suspended for the day because of poor air quality.

“Due to high particulate matter and smoke in the air, the air handler filters and cells in many of our buildings are now clogging,” reads an email sent to Moscow-based faculty, staff and students Monday. “To reduce the likelihood of mechanical failure, air handlers in most Moscow facilities will be shut down today and buildings closed.”

According to the email, the closures will remain in effect as long as regional air quality remains in the “unhealthy” range — meaning an Air Quality Index between 150 and 200. According to airnow.gov, Moscow’s air quality as of Monday afternoon lingered in the “very unhealthy” range with an AQI of 215. Air quality in the region is expected to remain in the “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” range for the rest of the week.

Exceptions to the building closures include residence halls, computer rooms and the Beowulf Center in the College of Engineering.

Affected buildings, that either do not recirculate any indoor air or that supplement indoor air recirculation with fresh air outside, are as follows:

Gibb Hall

Life Science South

Holm Research Center

Renfrew Hall

College of Natural Resources

Physical Education Building

McClure Hall

Engineering/Physics Building

Hazmat (Hazardous Material Storage)

Agriculture Biotechnology

Gauss/Johnson Engineering

Integrated Research and Innovation Center

Administration Building, South Wing

Food Research Center

Menard Law Building

Ridenbaugh Hall

Bruce M. Pitman Center

Agriculture Science

Lionel Hampton School of Music, Auditorium

Janssen Engineering, floors 1, 2, 3

Niccolls Building

Library

J W Martin Lab

KUID Radio and TV

College of Education

CLASS Annex

Executive Residence

Swimming Center

Buchanan Engineering Laboratory

Human Resources

Hartung Theatre

WWAMI Building

Early Childhood Learning Center

ISUB/TLC

Green House (West 6th Street)

Golf Course Clubhouse

Native American/Migrant Education Center

ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center

ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, East Edition

Student Recreation Center

VandalStore/U.S. Post Office

Vehicle Research Lab

JA Albertson Building

Facilities Services

