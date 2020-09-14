The University of Idaho announced Monday it has closed the majority of buildings on its Moscow campus because the effect wildfire smoke is having on heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Most activity on campus was already suspended for the day because of poor air quality.
“Due to high particulate matter and smoke in the air, the air handler filters and cells in many of our buildings are now clogging,” reads an email sent to Moscow-based faculty, staff and students Monday. “To reduce the likelihood of mechanical failure, air handlers in most Moscow facilities will be shut down today and buildings closed.”
According to the email, the closures will remain in effect as long as regional air quality remains in the “unhealthy” range — meaning an Air Quality Index between 150 and 200. According to airnow.gov, Moscow’s air quality as of Monday afternoon lingered in the “very unhealthy” range with an AQI of 215. Air quality in the region is expected to remain in the “unhealthy” to “very unhealthy” range for the rest of the week.
Exceptions to the building closures include residence halls, computer rooms and the Beowulf Center in the College of Engineering.
Affected buildings, that either do not recirculate any indoor air or that supplement indoor air recirculation with fresh air outside, are as follows:
Gibb Hall
Life Science South
Holm Research Center
Renfrew Hall
College of Natural Resources
Physical Education Building
McClure Hall
Engineering/Physics Building
Hazmat (Hazardous Material Storage)
Agriculture Biotechnology
Gauss/Johnson Engineering
Integrated Research and Innovation Center
Administration Building, South Wing
Food Research Center
Menard Law Building
Ridenbaugh Hall
Bruce M. Pitman Center
Agriculture Science
Lionel Hampton School of Music, Auditorium
Janssen Engineering, floors 1, 2, 3
Niccolls Building
Library
J W Martin Lab
KUID Radio and TV
College of Education
CLASS Annex
Executive Residence
Swimming Center
Buchanan Engineering Laboratory
Human Resources
Hartung Theatre
WWAMI Building
Early Childhood Learning Center
ISUB/TLC
Green House (West 6th Street)
Golf Course Clubhouse
Native American/Migrant Education Center
ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center
ASUI-Kibbie Activity Center, East Edition
Student Recreation Center
VandalStore/U.S. Post Office
Vehicle Research Lab
JA Albertson Building
Facilities Services