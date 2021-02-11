Chilly temperatures and a chance of snow is called for today through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
High temperatures will be in the high teens and low 20s today through Sunday with lows dipping to 12 degrees Friday and Saturday before rising to 21 Sunday. The coldest temperature is expected to be 8 degrees tonight. Wind chill values will be just below 0 degrees tonight through Friday night.
Snow is possible or likely today through the weekend. There is a slight chance of snow today and then a 30 percent chance tonight through Friday night. Snow is likely Saturday with 1 to 3 inches possible.
Additional rounds of snow are likely into early next week, according to a Hazardous Weather Outlook issued by the NWS. It said those with travel plans should monitor forecasts in the coming days as snow returns to the region.