Moscow-Pullman Daily News freelance columnist William Brock earned a pair of awards in the Idaho Press Club’s 2019 Excellence in Journalism contest.
Brock, who writes a twice-monthly column for the Daily News, “Force of Nature,” earned a second-place award for general column writing.
Brock entered three of his columns from 2019: “New abortion laws rife with hypocrisy” (May 30); “Wherefore art thou, old-school Republicans?” (Oct. 17); and “Will GOP senators offer knives? Or knaves?” (Dec. 12).
The columns can be found below.
Brock also won an award for first place in outdoor writing for a piece that appeared in September in the Spokesman Review, found here: https://bit.ly/2VHdp47.
The Idaho Press Club is a statewide association of working journalists from all media. The group’s mission is to promote excellence in journalism, freedom of expression and freedom of information.
-----
His View: Will GOP senators offer knives? Or knaves?
By William Brock, Force of Nature
Dec. 12, 2019
Like America today, the Roman Republic once was the wealthiest, most powerful city-state on Earth. Its armies were the mightiest, its economy was the biggest, and the rest of the known world cowered in its shadow.
Toward its final days, the Roman Republic was ruled by a populist, authoritarian dictator named Julius Caesar.
Caesar’s fate was determined by the Roman Senate more than 2,000 years ago. In the next few weeks, the fate of America’s current president will be in the hands of the U.S. Senate.
Will the knives come out? Or will Republican senators maintain their lickspittle fealty to a charlatan who is fast becoming the GOP’s Dictator for Life?
The parallels between Caesar and his modern analogue are striking.
Disdained by the educated members of society, Caesar was popular with common folk because he gave them: 1) Free bread; and 2) Free admission to the circus. Back in the day, the Roman circus was big on chariot races, gladiator fights, and public executions. (In modern terms, these translate to monster truck rallies, cage fights in the octagon and cyber lynching on Twitter.)
For working class Americans, our current president supplies free bread in the form of negligible tax cuts; the real tax relief, with lots of zeros, goes to the corporate class. As for the circus, his chaotic style of governance, shameless self-promotion and overweening ego are impossible to ignore.
In his day, Caesar was wildly acclaimed by most blue-collar Romans. As Shakespeare wrote, “He doth bestride the narrow world like a Colossus, and we, petty men, must walk beneath his huge legs and peep about.”
But Caesar overplayed his hand, issuing ill-advised edicts that smacked of profligacy and decadence. This, in turn, led one disillusioned senator to plot against him.
Cassius – the shrewdest, most influential character in Shakespeare’s great tragedy – convinced his fellow senator Brutus to turn against the boss. Simply put, Cassius argued that Caesar was just a regular guy who’d gotten too big for his britches.
“Upon what meat doth this our Caesar feed, that he is grown so great?” Cassius asked.
At first, Brutus wasn’t buying it. He suggested it was fate – “the stars” – that placed Caesar on the highest rung of the management ladder.
As he argued his case, Cassius slowly gained traction with Brutus. He finally won over the reluctant senator by declaring, “Men, at some time, must be masters of their fate. The fault, dear Brutus, lies not in our stars, but in ourselves – that we are underlings.”
After that, things went downhill for Caesar and he was stabbed to death by formerly loyal members of the Senate. Today, the site of the assassination is home to a cat sanctuary in downtown Rome; feral felines frolic, fight and defecate amid the ruins of a once-grand forum.
Now fast-forward 2,063 years and contemplate the fate of Donaldus Trumpicus.
For better or for worse, the U.S. House of Representatives is on a Hell-bound train to impeachment. But the matter won’t be settled there.
Just as it was in Caesar’s day, the last act will be played out in the Senate.
At that point, what words will be in the speech balloon over the head of Donaldus Trumpicus?
Will it be: “Et Tu, Mitch?”
Or will it be: “MY SENATORS TOTALLY EXONERATED ME!!!”
Recall that with his penchant for picking petty fights, Donaldus Trumpicus has alienated more than a few senators within his own party. If they could vote in the dark, anonymously, some of those Republican senators – Mitt, and Marco, and probably Ted, too – would cheerfully trade their rubber, gag-gift daggers for the real thing.
So how about it, ye GOP toadies?
Doth Shakespeare have a point?
Is it true that, “Men, at some time, must be masters of their fate?” And is it true the fault, dear Lindsey, “… lies not in our stars, but in ourselves – that we are underlings?”
William Brock lives in Pullman.
------
His View: Wherefore art thou, old-school Republicans?
By William Brock, Force of Nature
Oct. 17, 2019
It must be tough being Republican these days, having to twist oneself into an ideological pretzel to reconcile our president’s actions with traditional conservative orthodoxy.
For instance, the GOP used to be known as the party of fiscal restraint. Deficit spending was a no-no, and nothing got approved until the revenue stream was nice and sparkling clear.
So it must be disheartening for budget hawks to watch what passes for Republican leadership in Washington these days. The Congressional Budget Office is watching, and last week it estimated the federal deficit at $984 billion.
Dig a little deeper and you’ll find the federal budget deficit has risen 48 percent since fiscal 2017. During that time, Donald Trump has been president nearly 33 months, while Barack Obama was president less than four months.
This titanic increase in America’s national debt might be excusable during a depression, when people are out of work and the economy is sluggish. But our unemployment rate has never been lower and the stock market, even adjusted for inflation, has never been higher.
In fact, the U.S. economy is roaring right now. Under ordinary circumstances, this would be a great time to pay down our debt and put some hay in the barn. Instead, GOP leaders in Washington have squandered our prosperity by giving unwarranted tax cuts to the corporate class.
With Republicans in control of the Senate and the White House, how can both of the following be true? 1) Amazon.com — one of the world’s largest and most-lucrative corporations — pays zero taxes to the United States Treasury; and 2) The federal deficit is about to reach $1 trillion. Yes, that’s “trillion” with a “t.”
For this we elect Republicans? A hot tub full of drunken fraternity brothers could do a better job.
If America’s financial health doesn’t interest Republican voters, maybe defense issues will.
Military hawks are in a tailspin as our president tosses loyal allies aside like used Kleenex. Now that we’ve abandoned the Kurds in Syria, who in their right mind would partner with the United States on any joint military endeavor?
At the same time, our Republican president has emboldened America’s enemies by pulling out of arms control treaties such as the Iran nuclear deal and the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia – which was in effect since the Cold War.
Shafting our allies and swooning over adversaries has, quite predictably, shunted America to the sidelines of international diplomacy. The void left by Uncle Sam is being filled by China and Russia; it will take years for America to rehabilitate its new reputation as a shifty, untrustworthy nation.
How d’ya like them apples, Mr. and Mrs. Republican?
Free trade, you ask? Under GOP leadership, the United States capriciously pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership — leaving 11 other nations to carry the fight against China’s growing economic aggression. Also, the North American Free Trade Agreement was spontaneously renegotiated to satisfy a presidential whim.
And don’t forget those new tariffs on Chinese goods. From one day to the next, it’s hard to decipher America’s position on international trade.
OK you social conservatives, now it’s your turn. Are you willing to disable your own moral compass to align with Donald Trump’s north star?
Character counts, eh? What man of character gives hundreds of thousands of dollars to porno ladies and Playboy bunnies while faithfully married to his third wife?
And what man of character flips from being a pro-choice Democrat to a pro-life Republican? That sort of flexibility only belongs to those without core beliefs.
Finally, how can any strict constructionist Republican support a president who wipes his backside with the Constitution? Checks and balances be damned, the American presidency is teetering towards an autocracy.
So good luck, ye faithful Republicans, because your party has been highjacked and you’re adrift on a sea of hypocrisy.
You’ve been fooled once. Don’t get fooled again.
William Brock lives in Pullman.
-----
His View: New abortion laws rife with hypocrisy
By William Brock, Force of Nature
May 30, 2019
She’s 19, she’s pregnant, and her boyfriend wants nothing to do with her – or the baby. In a few months, she will be yet-another single mom with few prospects and even fewer resources.
You’ve seen her before, shivering at a bus stop in January, new babe in arms. Or maybe at the federal building, or the county courthouse, waiting in glacially slow lines for some sort of public assistance.
College is out of the question, so she faces an endless string of low-wage, dead-end jobs. Factor in the cost of daycare, which may exceed her wages, and she could be dependent on Uncle Sam, her church, or the kindness of strangers for decades.
We’ll be seeing a lot more of her in the years ahead, especially in the Deep South, as sanctimonious conservatives rush to enact restrictive abortion laws. State lawmakers in Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia, Kentucky, Arkansas, Missouri, Ohio, and Utah have been busy little bees in the past 90 days, trying to out-do each other in their compassion for the fetus and indifference to the mother. (At last check, abortion bans in Mississippi and Kentucky were stalled by federal court injunctions.)
Someday, legal challenge to at least one of these new abortion laws will make its way through the federal appellate system and wind up before the United States Supreme Court. The long game is to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 law that affirms the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy which, in practical terms, gives pregnant women the right to choose whether they want to become mothers.
Ain’t nobody’s business but their own.
You’d think America’s social conservatives would applaud that logic because, y’know, they want Big Government off their backs. The ironic elephant in the room is these new abortion laws are inserting an arm of the government straight between a pregnant woman’s legs.
How’s that for an invasion of privacy?
Now here’s a news flash: Not every woman who has sexual relations wants to conceive a child. In fact, it’s possible to experience the joy of sex while simultaneously NOT wanting to get pregnant. And given the efficacy of modern contraceptive methods, most women can strike that balance.
But not always. Condoms break, birth control pills get lost, and some naïve women simply don’t take contraceptive measures at all. Pregnancy happens.
The question is what to do next.
Social conservatives usually put an anvil on the scales, siding squarely with the fetus and leaving the soon-to-be mom to fend for herself. In many cases, it’s fair to say that conservative lawmakers care deeply about the rights of children until the moment they’re born.
It’s when a baby is finally out in the world, blinking in the harsh light of reality, that righteous Republicans reveal their true colors.
The Children’s Health Insurance Program? Bah! It creates a culture of dependency! Early childhood education? No money in the budget for any of that “Brighter Tomorrow” nonsense.
Now try to see the world through the eyes of a pregnant woman who doesn’t think she’s ready to be a mother. Should we, as a society, force her to have that child – a living, breathing ball-and-chain to drag around for years to come?
Maybe I’m missing something, but is there a shortage of unwanted children in America?
Do we really need more?
As an alternative, how about every child a wanted child? How about that for a guiding principle?
And finally, what gives conservatives the right to force women they’ve never met to give birth to children they don’t want?
Though I don’t have any personal experience with abortion, I think Bill Clinton got it right when he declared it should be “safe, legal and rare.” And yes, I’ll be the first to concede that abortion is a sad, soul-battering procedure that can leave women with profound emotional scars.
But it’s their decision to make, not mine.
And not yours, either.
William Brock lives in Pullman.