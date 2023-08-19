“Do you have any more graphic novels? The collection upstairs isn’t that great.”

Most would deem it a simple, off-hand remark considering all the other volumes the University of Idaho Library offers. In fall 2022, the above question was posed to one of our reference librarians and fortunately, the library dean heard it as well, leading to a revamp of our small graphic novel collection.

As an avid reader of graphic novels, comics, manga and webtoons, I took the collection development of this section to heart. Well-read in comics though I may be, while undertaking this project I reminded myself that my preferred genres and styles might not be what’s best for our Vandal readers. I decided to curate new orders based on trending series to include a broad range of diverse characters and creators. I collaborated with several UI Library staff members on what would fit our readers best.

