Commentary: A rivalry game that wasn’t?

CHENEY — One man’s rivalry is another man’s “game that means a little bit more.”
Going into Saturday’s football game between No. 2 Eastern Washington and Idaho, much of the focus was on how the teams had split their last four showdowns, including a 1-1 mark in the spring. Saturday’s game was the third between the teams in this calendar year — a massive anomaly in college football.
Two rivalry teams 80 miles apart battling it out on the Eagles’ red turf for all the glory. A game so big it was picked up by ROOT Sports on cable television.
Sure to be a classic, right?
Well it certainly was for the Eagles, but the 71-21 demolition is one Vandals fans would like to soon forget.
After the 50-point beatdown, Eastern Washington coach Aaron Best ended his postgame press conference by saying the rivalry game wasn’t a rivalry.
“Credit to the guys who took this — and let’s be honest — took this personal,” Best said. “It’s not a rivalry. It’s a game that means a little bit more, but it’s not a rivalry.”
Best and both Eagles players who partook in postgame interviews, Eric Barriere and Jusstis Warren, hinted there was something behind the scenes adding extra fire to their explosive performance on “the Red” Saturday. Whatever that something is, the world may never know.
But it made for some interesting comments in the postgame press conference.
“We’ve got people that hype it up and stuff, they hype it up too,” said Barriere, who passed for a school-record 600 yards and accounted for a whopping eight touchdowns. “I mean, it’s fun just because the last couple of games have been close and stuff, but we wanted to come out and just make a statement just because — yeah, I’m just going to leave it at that.
“It was a great team win today.”
Whatever the mysterious motivation behind the scenes, consider the statement made.
The irony of Best saying the game isn’t a rivalry, though, is that it makes it more of one. It should add some extra fire and motivation to the Vandal sideline when the teams meet again in 2022.
But Best was right, at least about Saturday’s contest.
The game, rivalry or not, definitely didn’t resemble one. It looked more like when a prep team fields JV group against a varsity lineup.
The EWU offense moved the ball with ease and the defense forced three turnovers. A third-and-34 conversion on a screen pass in the third quarter told the tale of the game.
So what went wrong for Idaho?
It’s easy to point to injuries, particularly at quarterback where the Vandals were missing their first two options in CJ Jordan and Mike Beaudry to injuries.
But Zach Borisch provided a spark at the position, rushing for a 75-yard score even though defenses know he’s mostly going to tuck the ball. And true freshman Gevani McCoy played valiantly considering he first-career snaps came against the No. 2 FCS team in the nation on its home field. Aside from two interceptions, McCoy threw several strikes for big gains and popped up quickly after taking a few big hits in the pocket. He finished with 82 passing yards on seven completions.
Idaho’s defense, however, is showing a glaring weakness of struggling against the pass. In the past two weeks, EWU and Portland State have combined for 1,048 yards through the air.
Both those teams also had 100-yard rushers.
The Vandals’ defense at times looked lost against the Eagles. On one play, two UI defensive backs collided, leading to a wide open touchdown. Another time, there was confusion on the coverage in the secondary which led to another big play.
The Vandals won’t have it any easier this week, going against another Big Sky heavyweight — No. 5 Montana.
The Grizzlies may not have a superhuman athlete like Barriere on their roster, and they’ll fall in the polls after a loss to Sacramento State. But Montana has allowed just seven points three times this season, including in a win against the Washington Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference.
The good news for the Vandals is they play at home where they’re 2-0 this season. They’ll need some Kibbie Dome magic to get back on track and put the dud in Cheney behind them.
Wiebe may be contacted at (208) 848-2260, swiebe@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @StephanSports.