A Whitman County woman older than the age of 80 has died from COVID-19, marking the 10th coronavirus-caused death in the county.
All 10 deaths have been reported since Oct. 7.
The death was reported Thursday morning in a news release from Whitman County Public Health. The release also reported four people currently hospitalized with the virus.
In addition, the county received 24 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 1,715. New cases include four females and one male between the ages of 0-19, two females and six males between the ages of 20-39, three females and four males between the ages of 40-59, one male between the ages of 60-79, and three females older than 80.
In Latah County, 15 more people tested positive for the virus. The latest patients include two people between ages 13-17, five people between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, four people in their 40s and two people in their 60s.
There have been 835 confirmed cases in the county this year.
Gritman Medical Center on Thursday reported a total of eight hospitalizations this year because of the virus. That is three more hospitalizations since last week’s report.
The hospital is reporting 55 positive COVID-19 tests in the past seven days, which equals a positivity rate of 4.59 percent out of a total 1,197 tests.
The positivity rate at Pullman Regional Hospital between Oct. 7-20 is 8.3 percent. The hospital has administered 448 tests during that time and received 37 positive results.
The Associated Press reported Thursday that people with COVID-19 near Coeur d’Alene soon may have to be sent to Seattle or Portland, Ore., because the area hospital is nearing capacity.
Kootenai Health said in a statement Wednesday that its hospital is at 99-percent capacity for patients. The facility is also short-staffed, as demand for nurses grows with the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the country, the statement said.
COVID-19 case rates continue to rise in the Panhandle Health District area. According to a news release from the health district, it is moving Kootenai and boundary counties into the “Substantial” (Red) COVID-19 risk category.
Shoshone County will move to the “moderate” (Orange) risk category, and Bonner and Benewah remain in the “minimal” (Yellow) risk category.
Latah County remains in the “minimal” category.