The Moscow School District Superintendent informed local parents there have been 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Moscow schools since the beginning of the school year this fall.
Of those 12 cases, six have been “recent,” Greg Bailey wrote in an email.
He wrote that students and staff have been able to limit the spread by wearing masks. Bailey also commended parents for monitoring their children and keeping them at home if they show symptoms or have been exposed to others who have tested positive.
“According to the Regional Director of the (Centers For Disease Control and Prevention) we have been the model of success in keeping numbers of test positive cases to a minimum,” Bailey wrote.
The Moscow School District moved to a hybrid model of in-person and online learning this fall. Bailey wrote that bringing more students into the building now could be counterproductive and cause the district to go into a “full soft closure.”
“We will continue to monitor the impact of COVID in our area, consider the health and safety of our students and staff, and the educational impact of our students,” he wrote. “Once it appears to be appropriate to move forward toward more face-to-face instruction, we will ask for your input before moving forward with any changes.”
In Whitman County, a woman older than 80 years old died from COVID-19, according to the local health department. There have been 20 virus-related deaths in the county this year.
Whitman County Public Health is reporting 45 new positive COVID-19 test results since Saturday. There have been 1,927 cases this year. Four people are currently hospitalized.
Between Oct. 25 and Saturday, there have been 95 cases in Pullman, 15 in Colfax, 16 in Garfield and 11 in Palouse.
There were 75 confirmed or probable cases in Latah County since Saturday. The majority of those cases were people between ages 18-29. There have been 1,126 confirmed cases in Latah County this year.
A surge of COVID-19 cases in the past month have created backlogs and delays for disease investigation teams from Public Health – Idaho North Central District.
In a news release, Public Health wrote that this is making it impossible to contact all new reported cases or those individuals’ close contacts.
“Because of the backlog, a growing number of people are not getting a prompt call from our offices,” the news release said.
Some health districts have been forced to prioritize investigations by age to ensure those most at risk are reached.
Public Health encourages anyone awaiting a test result to monitor their own health and stay home.
The University of Idaho is reporting 25 positive tests on campus out of 999 total tests between Oct. 31 and Friday.
