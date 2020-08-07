There have been more than 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Whitman County this year and Latah County is quickly approaching that mark, too.

Whitman County reported eight positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, which brings this year’s total to 105.

Three of the latest patients are female and five are male. All are between the ages of 20-39 years old. They are stable and self-isolating.

Four new cases were confirmed Thursday in Latah County. They include a man and woman in their 20s, a woman in her 40s and a woman in her 60s.

There have been 92 confirmed cases and eight probable cases this year in Latah County.

There have been no deaths in either county.

