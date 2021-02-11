Twelve new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Latah County, which is the only county in the district to remain in the “moderate” category for transmission risk.
Lewis, Clearwater, Idaho and Nez Perce counties are all in the “minimal risk” category.
The newest cases in Latah County include one person younger than 5, four people between ages 18-29, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s and one in their 70s.
There have been 2,449 confirmed cases in Latah County and 134 probable cases, to date.
Idaho this week launched a new website, available at this shortened web link (tabsoft.co/3oZybHz), that shows the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses that individual providers and local public health districts have been allocated and the number of doses that remain for them to administer.
Whitman County received five new positive COVID-19 test results Wednesday. There have been 3,242 cases in the county, thus far.
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths or hospitalizations reported Wednesday in the county.
The newest patients include one person under the age of 20, one person between ages 20-39 and three people between ages 40-59.
Washington residents can assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine using Phase Finder at FindYourPhaseWA.org.
If they are eligible, they must print or take a screenshot of their eligibility certificate. Eligible individuals will then be redirected to a new page with information on how to register for local vaccine clinics.