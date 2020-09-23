Twenty new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday on the Palouse, including 11 in Latah County and nine in Whitman County.
Latah County is now up to 323 confirmed and 14 probable cases, with 194 having recovered. Of the 337 new cases, 201 are in the 18-29 age group.
The 11 new cases include one girl younger than 5 years old, three women 18-29, one boy younger than 5, four men 18-29, one man in his 30s and one man in his 50s.
The nine new cases in Whitman County brings the total to 1,180. They include six women and three men 20-39.
One previously reported positive person remains hospitalized, and there have been three hospitalizations to date. All others are stable and self-isolating.
Sixteen cases of the virus were reported the previous three days in Latah County, and 59 people tested positive during that time span in Whitman County.
No one has died from the virus in either county.