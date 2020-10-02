On Thursday, 23 COVID-19 cases were reported in Whitman County and 11 were reported in Latah County.
Whitman County’s total number of cases this year is now at 1,344. Eight of the latest patients are younger than 20 years old, 14 are between ages 20-39 and one is between ages 60-79.
All patients are stable and self-isolating.
In Latah County, eight of the newest patients are between ages 18-29, two are in their 70s and one is in his 80s. There have been 531 confirmed cases in Latah County this year.
Gritman Medical Center is reporting the positivity rate of its COVID-19 testing the past seven days has reached 11.31 percent. On Sept. 25, the seven-day positivity rate was 9.7 percent.
According to Gritman, 16,319 tests have been processed this year.
There have been three patients admitted to the hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. That number is cumulative, and not necessarily reflective of the number currently hospitalized.
There have been no fatalities from the virus reported by health officials in either county.