Twenty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday on the Palouse.
In Whitman County, 12 positive COVID-19 cases were reported, pushing the county total to 2,842, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. Six people are hospitalized from the virus and all other cases are stable and self-isolating. Deaths because of the virus remain at 23.
Of the 12 new cases, three people are younger than 20 years old, two are 20-39, five are 40-59 and two are 60-79.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 15 cases Tuesday, raising the county total to 2,063 confirmed and 119 probable cases.
Of the 2,182 total cases, 1,843 recovered, 333 are open and six died.
Of the 15 new cases, one is a girl in the 5-12 age range, eight people are 18-29 and two each are in their 30s, 40s and 50s.