There were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday on the Palouse with no new hospitalizations.
Whitman County received 15 new positive COVID-19 test results, bringing the county’s total to 3,066. There have been 79 total COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 35 deaths because of the virus to date in the county. No new deaths were reported Thursday
The latest patients include two people younger than 20, seven between ages 20-39, three between ages 40-59, two between ages 60-79 and one patient 80 years or older.
Nineteen positive tests were reported in Latah County. The latest patients include two people between ages 13-17, six between ages 18-29, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, one in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 80s.
There have been 2,289 confirmed cases, 125 probable cases and six total deaths because of the virus thus far in Latah County.
Gritman Medical Center is reporting 71 positive tests in the past seven days, which amounts to a 3-percent positivity rate.
Pullman Regional Hospital said 16 of its tests were positive between Jan. 6-19, which is a positivity rate of 4.5 percent.