Whitman County announced 19 new positive COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the county total to 2,686 cases.
Seven infected people are hospitalized and all others are stable and self-isolating, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. Deaths from the virus this year remain at 22.
The 19 new cases include four people younger than 20 years old, four 20-39, seven 40-59, two 60-79 and two 80 or older.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 16 new cases Wednesday, increasing the county total to 2,096 cases. Of the total, 1,985 are confirmed and 111 are probable cases.
Of the 2,096 cases, 1,659 people have recovered, 434 are open and three have died.
Of the 16 new cases, one is younger than 5, one is 5-12, three are 18-29; four are 30-39, one is 40-40, three are 50-59, two are 60-60 and one is older than 70.
Gritman Medical Center in Moscow announced in a Wednesday news release that no COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital since last week. Twenty-six COVID-19 patients have been admitted to the hospital this year. The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate increased slightly from 6.83 percent last week to 7.36 percent this week.