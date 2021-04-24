Thirty nine new COVID-19 cases were reported Friday on the Palouse.
Thirty three of those cases were reported in Whitman County. No new deaths or hospitalizations were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county since the pandemic began has reached 4,150.
At Washington State University, there are 26 active cases of COVID-19 among students and employees. All but one of those cases are students.
Six cases were reported in Latah County and five of them were people in the 18-29 age group. One was in their 30s.
No new deaths were reported.
There have been 2,900 confirmed cases, 158 probable cases and 10 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Latah County’s COVID-19 activity is still considered moderate.