Forty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday on the Palouse, according to local health agencies.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 32 cases in Latah County, pushing the county total to 2,345 (2,222 confirmed and 123 probable cases).
Of the 2,345 cases, 1,993 people recovered, 346 are active and six died from the virus. Of the 32 new cases, one girl is younger than 5 years old, 19 people are 18-29, five are in their 30s, five are in their 40s and two are in their 60s.
Fourteen positive cases were reported in Whitman County, raising the county total to 2,958, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release.
Of the 14 new cases, five people are younger than 20, seven are 20-39, one woman is 40-59 and one man is 60-79. Total deaths from the virus remain at 33 in the county.