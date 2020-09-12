The number of COVID-19 cases in Whitman County this year is quickly approaching 1,000.
On Friday, the county reported 62 new positive COVID-19 test results. This brings the county’s total to 975.
The new cases include 24 people under the age of 20, 37 people between ages 20-39, and one person between ages 40-59.
All are listed as stable and self-isolating.
Washington State University is encouraging all of its students in Pullman to get tested. According to a university news release on Thursday, all testing is free for students and they do not need to have any symptoms in order to get tested.
Testing is available 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday outside of Cougar Health Services, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the Washington National Guard testing site at the Valley Road Playfields.
Plans also are being developed for voluntary COVID-19 testing for WSU Pullman employees. Information will be shared with the university community as plans are finalized.
According to the New York Times, Pullman now had the third-most new cases, relative to its population, in the country during the past two weeks.
Latah County received six new positive COVID-19 tests Friday. The newest patients include one person in their teens, 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, and 90s.
This brings the county’s total confirmed cases this year to 264.
There have been no deaths in either county.