Whitman County Public Health reported 68 new positive COVID-19 cases over the Thanksgiving weekend and Monday, bringing the county total to 2,353.
A WCPH news release said five people are hospitalized with the virus and all other infected people are stable and self-isolating. Total deaths remain at 22.
Of the 68 new cases, 12 are younger than 20, 35 are in the 20-39 age range, 13 are 40-59 and eight are 60-79.
Over the past two weeks in Whitman County, 211 Pullman residents have been infected, 37 in Colfax, 10 in Colton, seven in Garfield, five in Rosalia, four each in Malden and Albion, three each in Oakesdale and LaCrosse, two in St. John and one each in Palouse, Uniontown and Farmington.
In Latah County, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 15 new cases over the weekend and Monday, raising the total in the county to 1,612 confirmed cases. Three have died from the virus and 1,048 have recovered.
Of the 15 new cases, one boy is younger than 5 years old, three are 5-12, three are 13-17, four are 18-29 and one woman is in her 30s, one in her 40s, one in her 60s and one in her 70s.