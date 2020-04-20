A new positive COVID-19 test brings the total number of confirmed cases in Whitman County to 15.
A Whitman County Health Department news release issued Sunday said the newest patient is a man between the ages of 20 and 39. He is stable and isolating at home.
Elsewhere in the region, no other new cases were reported as of Sunday afternoon. Latah County still has three confirmed cases. Nez Perce County has 22 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.
In Asotin County, one new positive case Saturday brought the county total to 13. Those positive cases include three men and 10 women, two of whom have been hospitalized.
No new cases were reported from Garfield County, or Nimiipuu Health in Lapwai.
No cases have been reported in Lewis or Clearwater counties.
In Idaho, officials reported an additional coronavirus-related death Sunday in Twin Falls County.
Four new cases in Blaine, Kootenai and Twin Falls counties were tallied, which is the smallest single-day increase in cases since March 18, according to the Associated Press.
Idaho has confirmed 1,672 cases of COVID-19 since March 13 and 45 deaths because of the virus since that time.
The Washington State Department of Health reported 11,802 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with 624 deaths.