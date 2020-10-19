The COVID-19 pandemic has played havoc on festivals and public activities since March, and traditional harvest and Halloween events are not immune.
Instead of a couple of thousand people sprawling about the grounds picking pumpkins, participating in scavenger hunts, playing games in a one-day, six-hour festival, Washington State University’s Eggert Family Organic Farm let people schedule time in the pumpkin patch in Pullman over three Fridays and two Saturdays because of the COVID-19 pandemic this year.
Yesterday was the last day for the event, and it filled 177 out of the 240 time slots allotted for the day. The farm staff was limiting the number of people to 10 at a time for 15 minutes in the patch because of the risk of COVID-19, manager and instructor Brad Jaeckel said.
“We’re also taking some walk-ins off the street,” Jaeckel said.
The farm also opened its pumpkin patch to WSU Family Residential Housing during the weekdays so they could come out and pick pumpkins, Jaeckel said.
“The pandemic had already started when we had to decide to plant pumpkins this June,” Jaeckel said. “This is a good alternative, I’m happy people can come out and visit the farm.”
Barbara Moen, of Seattle, came out to the pumpkin patch with her sons, who live in Pullman. She is not quite sure what she will do for Halloween this year in Seattle.
“I will see what I’m allowed to do for Halloween,” Moen said. “I’ll still carve pumpkins; it won’t change a lot.”
Colton resident Kirstyn Duris said she plans to go trick-or-treating with her kids this year in Colton.
“If the light is on, we will go to the door,” Duris said. “We will have our light on, as well. If we can go through the drive-thru at McDonald’s and Starbucks, why can’t we put candy in a kid’s bowl; maybe use tongs or something.”
She and her family picked five pumpkins and plan to paint them this year. Duris and her family came to the farm last year, as well.
“It was crazy last year,” Duris said. “You couldn’t find a parking spot.”
Parking was not an issue Saturday morning.
“We’re going to carve pumpkins and watch scary movies on the couch,” Stacy Schauls, of Pullman, said.
Regina Meeks, of Pullman, said the couple will also do a Halloween photo shoot with their cats.
“We normally will go to a Halloween party with our friends,” Meeks said.“Since COVID, we’re definitely not going to parties,” Schauls said.
Schauls and Meeks both noticed the difference between this year and 2019 at the farm.
“There are a lot less people,” Schauls said. “Last year, they had games for kids and they were selling food.”
“It’s still fun,” Meeks said.
“It’s just fun with a queue,” Schauls said. “You’ve got to sign up for it.”
Through middle school, Rohit Khandekar would go trick-or-treating every year. After middle school, he started going to Halloween parties every year. This year, he won’t be going to any parties, but he hopes to make it to an open house at Pen and Oak Tattoo in Moscow and maybe a drive-in spooky event in Spokane.
Khandekar and Jennifer Gutierrez will make costumes and snacks this year. They, too, will watch scary movies.
“Normally, I hope to go home and take my cousins trick-or-treating,” Gutierrez said.
In a normal year, Gutierrez would go home to Wenatchee, Wash., and take her cousins aged 5-14 trick-or-treating, but not this year.
Khandekar and Gutierrez plan to make star costumes with toy guns and dress up as shooting stars this year.
