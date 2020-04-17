Another Whitman County resident tested positive for COVID-19, the county announced Thursday.
According to a Whitman County Health Department news release, this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 14. The new patient is a woman between the ages of 20-39. She is stable and isolating at home.
Eleven of the 14 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered. There have been at least 465 negative tests.
There are still three confirmed cases in Latah County. Idaho’s Nez Perce County now has 22 known cases, seven probable cases and 10 deaths. Also in Idaho, Kootenai County has reported 49 confirmed cases.
In Washington, Asotin County has at least at 10 confirmed cases as of Thursday afternoon.
As of Thursday afternoon, Idaho is reporting 1,609 confirmed cases statewide and 41 deaths. Washington is reporting 10,783 confirmed cases and 567 deaths.