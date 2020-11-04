Whitman County Public Health reported another COVID-19 related death Tuesday, increasing the death total to 18 in the county.
The newest reported death is a man older than 80, according to a Whitman County Public Health news release. All 18 deaths have been reported since Oct. 6.
The county received 14 positive cases Tuesday, bringing the county total to 1,854. New cases include one female and one male between the ages of 0-19, two women and two men 20-39, three women and one man 40-59, one woman and two men 60-79 and one woman older than 80. Seven infected people are hospitalized and all other people infected with the virus are stable and self-isolating.
Of the 164 cases reported during the past two weeks in Whitman County, 103 are from Pullman, 17 are from Colfax, 17 are from Colton, 13 are from Garfield, three are from Palouse, three are from Uniontown, two are from Albion, two are from Tekoa, two are from Rosalia, one is from Oakesdale and one is from St. John.
In Idaho, Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 15 new cases in Latah County, 72 in Nez Perce County and 26 in Idaho County on Tuesday.
The 15 cases in Latah County raise the county total to 1,035, including 998 confirmed and 37 probable cases. One person has died from the virus in Latah County and 682 people have recovered. The 15 new cases include one girl ages 5-12, one girl 13-17, three men and three women 18-29, one woman and one man in their 30s, one man in his 40s, one man in his 50s, one woman and one man in their 60s and one man in his 80s.