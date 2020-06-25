One new COVID-19 case was reported Wednesday in Whitman County.
The patient is a woman between ages 60-79. She is stable and isolating at home.
This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county this year to 34.
According to Whitman County Public Health, 23 of the 34 patients have recovered and the other 11 are isolating at home. There have been zero deaths.
There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Latah County, where there have been a total of eight confirmed cases this year and no deaths.