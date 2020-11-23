Apple Cup out, at least for now

One of the state of Washington’s most cherished traditions might be abandoned this year.
In any case, it won’t happen this week as scheduled.
The Pac-12 announced Sunday that the Apple Cup football game between Washington State and Washington has been scrapped amid lingering coronavirus concerns on the WSU team.
The 113th edition of the arch-rivalry game had been scheduled for this Friday night at Pullman.
The Pac-12 used the term “canceled” in a statement and gave no indication the game would be rescheduled, but WSU athletic director Pat Chun didn’t rule out the possibility.
“As we work through the remainder of our schedule, we will continue to communicate with the Pac-12 Conference and UW if any scenario would emerge that would allow us to reschedule the game at a later point in the season,” Chun said in a statement.
The Cougars’ scheduled game at Stanford last Saturday was canceled because the number of available WSU scholarship players dropped below 53, the cutoff point the Pac-12 has suggested for this pandemic-disrupted season.
Chun said Sunday the Cougars expect to fall short of that minimum again this week, the key reason for shelving the Apple Cup. In addition to a coronavirus pandemic, WSU has lost players to injuries, transfers and virus opt-outs.
“While this is another heartbreaking week for our football program, the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches and staff remains our top priority,” Chun said.
The most likely date for a makeup Apple Cup would be Dec. 19, but only if neither school qualifies for the Pac-12 championship game the day before. As it stands, the 10 teams not involved in the title game will be paired off for five also-ran contests that weekend.
The Huskies are 2-0 and, as always, hopeful of winning the Pac-12 North title and playing for the league championship. The Cougars (1-1) too are mathematically in contention but almost certainly need to win both of their remaining slated games, at USC on Dec. 4 and at home against California Dec. 12.
The Cougars and Huskies began playing each other in 1900, have generally squared off once a season, and their series hasn’t missed a year since World War II scotched the game in 1943 and ‘44. Their grudge match was long known as the Governor’s Trophy but became the Apple Cup in 1962.
“The Boeing Apple Cup,” Chun said, invoking the game’s title sponsor of recent years, “is one of the most sacred rivalries in all of sports and one of the most meaningful days of the year for all Washingtonians. It’s gut-wrenching and disappointing for our student-athletes and coaches as well as those at UW.”
The Cougars have lost seven straight Apple Cups, all under then-coach Mike Leach, who downplayed the importance of the game because he thought his players’ stress levels undermined their performances. His successor, Nick Rolovich, has taken the opposite tack and made beating the Huskies a battle cry.
Technically, Pac-12 teams that fall below the 53-player threshold may choose to play anyway as long as they meet three position minimums: one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four interior defensive linemen.
But the uncertainties of contact tracing rendered that a moot option for the Stanford game and may still be a major impediment. Chun said Friday the Cougars had placed nine football players in virus protocol since last Monday, and he hasn’t updated that number.
“After assessing the overall status of our football program, we remain under the minimum threshold of 53 available scholarship student-athletes and cannot forecast a scenario that allows us to reach that threshold by the end of the week,” Chun said Sunday.
The scrapping of the Apple Cup left the Huskies scrambling to find a new opponent for this week.
“This is so disappointing for our players, coaches and staff, as well as Husky Nation,” Washington athletic director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “This is one of the best rivalries in college sports and every year we circle this game at the start of the season.”
She too alluded to the possibility of rescheduling the game.
