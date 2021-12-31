Area sees 17 new COVID-19 cases

Whitman County Public Health reported nine new cases and four additional hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in the county on Thursday.
There have been 6,260 confirmed cases, 257 hospitalizations and 83 deaths in Whitman County since the pandemic began. Just this month, 29 new hospitalizations were reported.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported eight new COVID-19 cases in Latah County on Thursday. The latest cases include one person between ages 18-29, two people in their 30s, one person in their 40s, one person in their 50s, two people in their 60s and one person in their 80s.
There have been 4,529 confirmed cases, 337 probable cases and 41 deaths in Latah County since the start of the pandemic.