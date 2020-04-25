A couple of years ago, I read “When Books Went to War,” by Molly Guptill Manning, about how American libraries responded to the challenge of World War II. I was struck recently by how our local libraries are stepping up in their own way during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As the Manning book explains, at the beginning of World War II military bases and hospitals often had libraries. The librarians who staffed them quickly realized that not all of the military could access their library buildings.
Librarians collected 17 million donated books from all over the country to send to the troops. Then they realized that not all of the donated books — home decorating, children’s picture books, whatever — would be topics of interest to the troops.
So they developed a list of books and went to publishers, asking them to produce the books in a compact, lightweight format. The U.S. military eventually distributed 122 million “Armed Services Editions” paperback books during the war.
The selected titles did not sugarcoat the American experience. Some were controversial, and their distribution demonstrated that Allied freedom of speech, while imperfect, contrasted vividly with the experience of people in the Axis-dominated nations.
The little books went all over the world. In many places troops could not escape from the horrors of war by watching movies or listening to the radio. But they could — and did — pull out paperback books and lose themselves for a few precious moments.
When shipments of the little books arrived, troops competed to be the first to read them. At least once, a couple of hundred copies of the same title were shipped to a single location. I can just imagine the reaction.
Now we are engaged in a different kind of war against an enemy we can’t even see. Our public libraries are closed — or are they?
Whitman County Library, and many others, are connecting us with e-books and audiobooks online. Our library’s 3D printer, funded by the Innovia Foundation, is collaborating with the McGregor Co. and the Colfax School District to produce plastic face masks for the local hospital.
Trivia contests and book clubs are moving to the internet, keeping alive social contacts and the life of the mind. The library’s 14 branches continue to provide internet service to people in their cars outside the buildings, 24 hours a day. The library’s e-newsletter offers frequent updates on local services that can help us all get through the quarantine.
The doors of our library, and those of libraries all over the country, are locked. But the libraries — or, more accurately, their staffs — are working hard to serve patrons facing challenges never before seen in our lifetimes.
As Rosie the Riveter once said, when it comes to libraries, ours is telling the world, “We can do it!”
Sue Hallett is president of the Friends of Whitman County Library.