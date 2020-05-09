Authorities warn brewery could get license suspended

Hardware Brewing Co. in Kendrick could lose its alcohol beverage license if it continues to violate Gov. Brad Little’ shutdown orders, according to a letter sent to the brewery by the Idaho State Police on Friday.
The business defied the governor’s order May 1 when it opened for business weeks earlier than bars and restaurants were allowed to open in the state.
Many people came to the opening, including Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, R-Idaho Falls; state Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston; state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston; and Idaho GOP chairman and former U.S. Congressman for Idaho’s First District Raul Labrador.
The letter, issued by Capt. Brad Doty of the Idaho State Police, warned the business that its continued defiance subjects its alcohol beverage license “to emergency suspension.”
“If you continue to stay open in violation of the Stay Healthy Order, your actions will constitute an ongoing violation of the foregoing Title 23 and public health laws and can result in an administrative violation against and potential revocation of Hardware Brewing Co. retail and alcohol beverage license,” the letter states.
Under Little’s four-stage approach, the business would be able to legally open either May 16 (Stage 2) or June 13 (Stage 4) at the earliest.
According to a Daily News report on May 2, the owners decided to open Hardware Brewing Co. because they were behind on their bills and had yet to receive unemployment assistance.
Idaho State Police Det. Jake Schwecke went to the May 1 opening and told the businessowners they were in violation of the law, but he did not interfere physically with them.