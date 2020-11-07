A “couple” of employees at Bennett Lumber Products Inc. in Princeton have tested positive for COVID-19 and several others have been tested for the virus and are awaiting results, said Teresa Quimby, Bennett Lumber human resources director.
Quimby said it is believed the exposure was a result of several employees attending a wedding Oct. 24 in or near the Harvard area.
She said shifts have been reduced from two to one while the logging company waits for test results to return.
Healthy employees will continue to social distance, wear masks where 6 feet of distancing is not possible and disinfect surfaces that are touched, Quimby said.