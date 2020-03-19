SPOKANE — Bloomsday, the Northwest’s largest running event, was moved late Tuesday because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The annual 12-kilometerrace, which typically is held on the first Sunday in May, was postponed until Sept. 20.
“This year, when COVID-19 began to make its way into our consciousness, we at Bloomsday worked with our local health officials, clinging to the hope that we could keep our first Sunday in May date alive,” race director Jon Neill said in a news release. “However, developments which have come at lightning speed have made it crystal clear that it will be impossible to hold Bloomsday as planned.”
For those who have already paid the entry fee, it will carry over to the new day. For those who can’t participate in September, they will be extended an invite to participate in the 2021 race.
The Marmot March and Jr. Bloomsday also have been postponed but have no make-up date yet.
It is the first time in 44 years the event will not be conducted on the first Sunday in May.