New guidance from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office means a popular bowling destination in Pullman may soon fill its lanes with bowlers again.
Zeppoz general manager Chris Nash said he is hopeful the business can begin taking reservations for lanes starting this week.
According to Inslee, bowling can be allowed in counties that are in Phase 2 and Phase 3 of Washington’s phased reopening plan, but must follow numerous rules. Whitman County is in Phase 3.
Only league competitions and practice for league competitions are allowed. No spectators are allowed and bowlers must maintain 6 feet of distance between bowlers in other lanes.
Equipment sharing is not allowed and lanes are sanitized between each user. Shoes and balls must be disinfected after every use. Masks are required to be worn.
Only two bowlers are allowed per lane. However, Nash said family members are allowed to sit together at the nearby tables. All lanes at Zeppoz are allowed to be open, Nash said.
He said Zeppoz is taking steps to manage the limited number of people who can bowl.
“We are going to be more focused on our online reservation system,” he said.
Nash said it is up to the local teams to decide when league play would start. It would typically start this time of year, but Nash anticipates it will likely start after Labor Day.
After closing in March, Nash said bowling alleys were allowed to open earlier this summer in Phase 3 counties, but new rules from Inslee forced the bowling alley to close again at the end of July.
“It was a fairly good-sized hit for our business,” he said of the multiple closures.
Ron Morgan has been in bowling leagues for 25 years. He and his wife, Heather Morgan, host charity bowling tournaments at Zeppoz annually and this year held a charity tournament for the Northwest Cancer Foundation of Hope and the Whitman County Humane Society in March shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down businesses.
Morgan said he had a meeting Thursday to discuss upcoming league play.
Morgan said he is glad bowling can begin at Zeppoz again, because the changes caused by COVID-19 have caused other bowling alleys across Washington to close permanently.
“It’s been tough to see,” he said.
