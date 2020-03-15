Officials announced Pullman Public Schools will be closed starting today rather than Tuesday following the discovery that an adult with a confirmed case of the new coronavirus was at a robotics competition attended by Pullman students March 6 and 7.
Among three cases confirmed in Spokane over the weekend was a staff member of the Medical Lake School district who spent time at Hallett Elementary School and Medical Lake High School as a robotics team adviser prior to showing symptoms, according to the Spokesman Review. Pullman district spokeswoman Shannon Focht said it is unknown if any local students came into contact with this individual.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced the closure of all K-12 public and private schools from Tuesday to April 24 in an effort to slow the spread of the disease caused by the virus.
“We were going to have school tomorrow but because of this incident, we’re going to close schools tomorrow as well,” Focht said. “We were going to close on Tuesday, now we’re moving that date up.”
According to an update posted to the district’s website by Pullman Superintendent Bob Maxwell, breakfast and lunch services will be offered to students at all school sites and some off-campus locations starting Wednesday.
The update also says parents that need to pick up their student’s medication should call the school to arrange a pick-up and building principals will soon be sending out instructions for how students can pick up other essential items left at school.
At this point, Focht said Pullman is planning to reopen schools Monday, April 27.