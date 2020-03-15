Pullman Public Schools will be closed Monday after district officials learned students from the district were at an event in Spokane last weekend with an individual who has been identified as having a confirmed case of coronavirus, according to an email sent to parents and stakeholders Sunday afternoon.
"We are grateful to our staff, families, and community for their support during this difficult time," according to the email. "We will continue to provide updates to all families by email and on our website. If you have questions, please contact your student’s school or the district office."
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Friday announced the closure of all K-12 public and private schools from March 17 to April 24.
For more information, visit: www.PullmanSchools.org