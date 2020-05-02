Calls to poison control increase

Moscow, ID (83843)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.