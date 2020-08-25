The beginning of the fall semester for Washington State University and the University of Idaho has been marked by rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the area.
Sixty-nine people tested positive for COVID-19 in Whitman County this past weekend, and new cases have primarily been traced to the WSU campus. In Latah County, 16 new positive cases have been reported since Friday.
WSU and UI began their fall semesters Monday.
According to the Whitman County Health Department, which lists the ages of the patients in 20-year ranges, all of the 69 patients are between the ages of 0-19 or 20-39. All are stable and self-isolating. One new positive COVID-19 test reported Monday brings the total number of confirmed cases this year to 212.
The significant increase prompted WSU to respond in a news release Saturday saying students who fail to follow state mandates regarding masks or social distancing on or off campus could face disciplinary action from WSU as well action from law enforcement. WSU stated the latest increase in COVID-19 cases in Whitman County has been primarily traced by authorities to off-campus gatherings in privately owned housing in the Greek Row area.
WSU student body president Curtis Cohen on Sunday criticized the students partying on the WSU campus in the midst of surging COVID-19 cases.
“A few hours of fun at a party is not worth a COVID outbreak,” he wrote on Twitter.
He added that this behavior “puts us miles away from a normal experience in the future.”
Pullman Police Department Cmdr. Jake Opgenorth informed the Daily News on Monday that police heard 12 reports of Gov. Jay Inslee’s proclamations being violated during this past weekend. There were also 14 noise complaints possibly indicating large parties.
He stated that some of these reports were unfounded, but others required education or warnings from the police about the proclamations. He said most took place on College Hill.
The Whitman County Health Department on Monday sent a letter to superintendents of local public schools saying it supports hybrid or in-person learning at Colfax and Palouse elementary schools.
The health department still recommends distance learning for Pullman elementary schools because the city has seen a substantial increase in COVID-19 activity.
The department still recommends that all high schools and middle schools in the county to conduct distance learning.
“These recommendations are based on our understanding of COVID-19 activity within the County at this time and projected activity over the coming weeks,” the letter stated. “If current and projected activity diminishes we would be positioned to recommend broader participation.”
Of the 16 most recent positive tests in Latah County, nine of the new patients are under the age of 20 and six are under 30. This brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases this year to 183.
According to the UI website, 25 UI employees and students tested positive between Aug. 14 and Aug. 21. That is out of a total of 2,860 tests.
The Moscow Police Department’s activity logs indicate that police received at least 17 reports of either large gatherings, parties or possible mask and social distancing violations during this past weekend. Several resulted in warnings issued by the police.
Capt. Will Krasselt said the police have been responding to more of these complaints recently as college students have returned to Moscow, though many of them have occurred off campus. So far, there have been no citations handed out to violators, but there have been many warnings issued, he said.
Krasselt said the police are continuing an education-first approach to these violations. He said they will issue warnings, and if people continue to ignore those warnings they will receive a citation.
After reports of parties occurring on and off campus, UI President Scott Green wrote an email to students Friday warning that those found in violation of city ordinances and school policy could be suspended or expelled, and fraternities or sororities that violate rules could have first-year students removed from their houses or have their chapters closed.
UI spokesperson Jodi Walker informed the Daily News on Monday that Dean of Students Blaine Eckles and representatives from the Moscow Police Department visited some of the off-campus apartments thought to be involved in the violations last week and talked with them about the consequences of their actions.
“We can employ disciplinary action on students not complying with the Health Vandal Pledge, but we are finding, for the most part, students are willingly and actively participating in right behaviors,” Walker stated. “Our student leaders have indeed taken the reins.”
Anthony Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.