The disease information concerning cats and COVID-19 is changing rapidly, and so are recommendations for cat owners.
By now, most know SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in humans. In the recent past, we heard about animals testing “weakly positive,” but news that broke late last week puts felines in a somewhat new light.
Caretakers at the Bronx Zoo noticed Nadia, a 4-year-old Malayan tiger, had begun showing signs of an upper respiratory illness March 27. Soon several lions and tigers at the zoo showed symptoms of respiratory illness. Tests later showed the tiger had indeed become infected with COVID-19 and developed relatively mild signs.
Public health officials believe the zoo cats became sick after being exposed to a zoo employee who was actively sharing the virus. There is no direct evidence yet that Nadia made the others sick.
All of these large cats are expected to recover. There is no evidence that other animals in other areas of the zoo are showing any signs or symptoms of this disease.
But why test just one cat? Because pulling blood samples and swabs from big dangerous cats requires general anesthesia. The anesthesia risk is too great to take a chance for the sake of disease sampling because all of the affected cats suffered only mild symptoms. Only one cat went off feed.
Zoo officials, as well as public health authorities, rightly presumed the other cats were infected and developed the disease also.
If any of these Bronx Zoo cats have to be knocked out with anesthetics for any other procedure in the future, blood will be pulled for confirmation of the previous infection. They will also likely determine if the cats maintain a “titer,” which is what scientists call a reasonable level of antibodies to a virus.
This is the first instance of a tiger being infected with COVID-19. So, what does this mean in general and specifically for cat owners?
This case reveals that at least some members of the feline family tree have receptors on their cells that allow the coronavirus to attach and invade. This is, for the moment, consistent with findings in studies of the SARS outbreak done in 2003.
Second, Nadia’s blood test reveals that the cat’s immune system responded to the invasion and produced antibodies to fight it.
The USDA’s current guidelines are that anyone sick with COVID-19 should restrict contact with animals including pets, just as they would with other people.
“Although there have not been reports of pets becoming sick with COVID-19 in the United States, it is still recommended that people sick with COVID-19 limit contact with animals until more information is known about the virus,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines read.
If infected people must care for pets or be around animals, they should wash their hands before and after the interaction.
But don’t worry too much. Given the number of people affected by this virus and the number of cats likely owned by those people, if the virus was easily transmittable to pet cats, veterinarians and public health officials should be seeing many more infections than the handful we’ve seen worldwide.
For now, yes — a cat can be infected. But an infection is highly unlikely and it probably won’t be passed to people or other animals. The USDA recommendations are written out of an abundance of caution.
As always, if your cat becomes ill for any reason, see your family veterinarian.
Charlie Powell is the public information officer for the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides this column as a community service. For questions or concerns about animals you’d like to read about, email cpowell@vetmed.wsu.edu.